IRON MAIDEN Classic “Run To The Hills” Reworked By Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY; Video

Twin dual harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with a cover of the Iron Maiden classic, “Run To The Hills”.

Says the girls: “Iron Maiden is one of our favorite bands and this is our fourth Iron Maiden harp duet cover. However, this is our first Maiden cover on our acoustic Concert Grand harps!

“We filmed this video while on tour in the western United States. The land where we filmed was once inhabited by what is believed to be one of the oldest Native American tribes of the region: The Washoe. Prior to European settlement, it is believed that the Washoe inhabited the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains for 6,000 years.

“Reminiscent of “Run To The Hills” lyrics, the California Gold Rush brought massive numbers of European settlers to the west and an end to the Washoe’s way of life. Resistance to the invasions on their land was futile and the last armed conflict between the Washoe and European settlers was in 1857: The Potato War started when starving Washoe were killed for gathering potatoes from a European-American farm in California.

“Our own ancestors left Scandinavia (Norway), were pioneers, and settled in the Dakotas. We also have a bit of Native American blood, as one of our ancestors was Cherokee Indian. As we finished filming our final shots for this video, we were awed when a group of wild horses came over the ridge of the hills behind us; we felt like they were giving a blessing to our video. You can see a few clips of the wild horses in our music video. With the grass gently blowing in the breeze and the setting sun painting the hills in vibrant colors, it is easy to envision that those horses represent the spirit of the people who once inhabited those lands… beautiful and free.

“Please listen with headphones or good speakers for best sound! This track will soon be available soon on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, CDBaby (also as FLAC) and Spotify. Please check back.”

