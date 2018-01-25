IRON MAIDEN - Doomsday Clock Officially Strikes “Two Minutes To Midnight”

The Earth just got closer to doomsday by 30 seconds according to The Washington Post and Iron Maiden foresaw that in 1984 with their famous song “Two Minutes To Midnight” found on their legendary Powerslave opus.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists advanced the symbolic Doomsday Clock a notch closer to the end of humanity Thursday, moving it ahead by 30 seconds after what the organization called a “grim assessment” of the state of geopolitical affairs.

“As of today,” Bulletin president Rachel Bronson told reporters, “it is two minutes to midnight.”

In moving the clock 30 seconds closer to the hour of the apocalypse, the group cited “the failure of President Trump and other world leaders to deal with looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.”

The clock, a metaphorical measure of humankind's proximity to global catastrophe, also advanced 30 seconds last year, to 2½ minutes to “midnight” — the closest to the apocalyptic hour it has been since 1953, after the United States tested its first thermonuclear device, followed months later by the Soviet Union's hydrogen bomb test.

Read more at The Washington Post.