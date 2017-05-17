IRON MAIDEN - Drinks Firm Irn-Bru Salute Band’s Return To Scotland

Soft drinks giant Irn-Bru, which is well-known for its imaginative marketing campaigns and quirky sense of humour, became the toast of social media on Tuesday as legendary heavy metal group Iron Maiden prepared to kick off the Scottish leg of their Book of Souls world tour with a gig at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, reports The Scotsman.

On Monday, Maiden got the ball rolling when they tweeted a mocked-up Irn-Bru logo, altered to read ‘IRN-MDN’, to complement an announcement that they were on their way to Scotland. Irn-Bru quickly responded in typically-droll fashion by adapting the slogan from one of their old campaigns: “From one metal legend to another... we salute you #maidenscotlandfromgirders”.

Iron Maiden perform tonight, May 17th, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.