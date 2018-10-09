IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN At 'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' Event In Manchester; Video

In association with The UK Drum Show, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain took part in the 'An Evening With Nicko McBrain' event, hosted by Al Murray, on September 9th in Manchester, England.

YouTube user Dave Batch has uploaded video footage from the event, which can be seen below:

Located in Manchester, the retail capital of the North of England on the Trafford Park business estate, Nicko's drum store, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, features Planet Paiste, the UK’s largest dedicated Paiste show space and the Sonorsphere where customers will find the biggest selection of Sonor products in the country. All major drum and percussion brands are stocked.

McBrain recently released this video, filmed at the store:

Visit the store's official website here.

Nicko McBrain’s Drum One Limited

Astra Business Park

Guinness Road

Trafford Park

Manchester

England

M17 1SQ