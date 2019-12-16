IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN Explains Absence Of Video Screens From The Legacy Of The Beast Tour - "We're Old School, We Want It To Be Theatre"

Iron Maiden will resume The Legacy Of The Beast Tour on May 1st in Perth, Australia at RAC Arena.

Neil Shukla of Cosmo Music recently sat down with Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain to discuss the global success that is The Legacy Of The Beast Tour, which the interviewer referred to as "absolutley insane... probably the hugest production in heavy metal."

McBrain quickly chimed in, "Well, I wouldn't say that. I think it's the biggest production we've ever done. Look at a band like Rammstein, they're just off the wall with the pyros and the way they've changed their stage, the visual; I think that's fantastic."

"We pride ourselves that we always put a great stage show together. Not just from a visual point of view, in terms of the lighting structure, but the back. We're old school. We keep the artists' backdrops. They're all hand-painted. People go, 'why aren't you using video screens?' Well, we want it to be theatre."

