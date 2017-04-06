IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN Gets His Nitro Fix With NHRA Funny Car Driver Alexis DeJoria; Video

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain made a trip to the 2017 Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals to visit Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria and get his Nitro Fix. Lewis Bloom caught up with him for NHRA Today. Check out the video below.

Iron Maiden have revealed their 2017 UK tour shirt.

Says the band: “Maintaining the Maiden tradition of having some fun with our tour art, the UK shirt depicts Eddie aboard the 'Trooperbike', bombing down the motorway headed for the Isle Of Man TT (Tourist Trophy). Yes, he's moved on from the old Maiden England chopper and got (stolen!) himself something a bit sportier and faster!

“In the real world, the Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing will be campaigned on the roads by Peter Hickman at the Northwest 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix, as well as the TT. This is the third year that Trooper has been a sponsor, and the first time on a British bike. Previous outings have seen podiums for Hicky at the Northwest and the Ulster, with huge gnarly fingers crossed for more success this year.

“If you'd like to avoid the queues, carrying a spare shirt or having to get changed in the loos, the new UK shirt is available to pre-order along with selected items from our 2017 tour merchandise range - at the same price as at the shows.”

Iron Maiden’s British/Irish dates are listed on the flyer below: