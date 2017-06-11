IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN - "No One's Talking About, 'Oh, Let's Do A Farewell Tour'; We All Still Have The Passion For The Music"
June 11, 2017, an hour ago
Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain guested on Eddie Trunk's radio show Trunk Nation on June 7th; the entire interview can be heard below. McBrain discusses the band's current tour, vocalist Bruce Dickinson beating cancer, his rib restaurant, Maiden's setlist, former drummer Clive Burr, and he takes calls from listeners.
The last leg of Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls world tour is now underway, and the band have released a new video, which includes some backstage footage with the band’s tour crew. Watch below:
Tour dates:
June
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena
21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
July
1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center
5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena