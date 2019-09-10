IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Performs With Tribute Band IRON TRIBE In Nashville; Video Available

On August 18th, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain joined tribute band Iron Tribe on stage at the Hard Rock Café for two songs. Video of the performance is available below.

Iron Tribe posted the following message after the gig:

"We had an epic night playing the Night Before Maiden show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville on Aug 18, 2019. Special guests in attendance included Steve Harris of Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest. And Nicko McBrain got up and played some songs with Iron Tribe! What an epic night.

We are honored that Iron Maiden came to our show beyond words. Steve Harris stayed for our entire show. Thank you to everybody who came out. We exceeded capacity at the Hard Rock with 390 people in attendance. I hope all of you that were waiting to get in got to come in eventually. We love you all and you all rock! You shared our greatest night as a band with us."

As mentioned, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner joined the Priest tribute band Sad Wings on stage the same night for "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Hell Bent For Leather". Video is available below.

A message from Sad Wings: "So....we were playing a show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville when Richie Faulkner, guitarist from Judas Priest walked in. Richie just moved to Nashville and wanted to check out the local Priest tribute band. He watched us play 7 songs then asked to join in! He played 'Metal Gods', 'Breakin' The Law' and 'Hellbent For Leather'. Richie complimented us on specific things in songs and especially frontman Tim McDonald's vocals on 'Down In Flames' and 'Victim Of Changes'. We are honored, humbled and grateful that Richie gave us the most epic band memory of our life. Richie was gracious, funny and humble. What a great guy! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this incredible evening."