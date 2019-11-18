IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN Presents 2020 British Drum Co. "Legacy Of The Beast" Kit; Video

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain recently announced he would be stepping behind a new kit. After a long relationship with Sonor, McBrain will now be using drums manufactured by British Drum Co.

Drummerszone was invited to the official event where the British Drum Co., together with McBrain, announced that from now on he is playing the Manchester based drum brand and carries the title "International Ambassador" with it. As unique as this historic moment already was, the location was just as special: the event took place at the Robinsons Brewery in Manchester, the same brewery where Iron Maiden's Trooper beer is made and distributed from.

Not only is this gear switch so special because it involves Nicko McBrain, the fact that the British Drum Co. is only four years old makes it literally breaking and world news. Watch Nicko McBrain present and explain his move to the British Drum Co. in the video below, and read the full report at Drummerszone.