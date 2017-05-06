IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Talks European Leg Of The Book Of Souls Tour 2017 - "The First Show Was A Little Bit Nerve-Wracking..."

On May 4th, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain guested on Planet Rock with host and discussed the latest leg of the band's tour for The Book Of Souls 2017. Check out the interview below.

Iron Maiden kicked off their The Book Of Souls Tour 2017 last night (April 22nd) in at the Sportpalais in Antwerp, Belgium. The band's setlist featured:

“If Eternity Should Fail"

“Speed Of Light"

“Wrathchild"

“Children Of The Damned"

“Death Or Glory"

“The Red And The Black"

“The Trooper"

“Powerslave"

“The Great Unknown"

“The Book Of Souls"

“Fear Of The Dark"

“Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“The Number Of The Beast"

“Blood Brothers"

“Wasted Years”

Check out the new tour intro and a selection of fan-filmed footage from the show below:

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls Tour will continue into Germany, UK and Ireland, finishing with two sold-out shows at London’s 02 arena on May 27th and 28th.

The band then flies to the US for an extensive series of arena and amphitheatre shows including dates in Canada, ending with two nights in Brooklyn, New York on July 21st and 22nd.

Most shows are already sold-out. Go to ironmaiden.com/tours for dates availability.