IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Talks Legacy Of The Beast Stage Show - "The Problem Is That We Let BRUCE DICKINSON Loose With A Couple Of Flame Throwers..."

Speaking with Washington Top News in anticipation of Iron Maiden's new round of dates on their Legacy Of The Beast tour, drummer Nicko McBrain offered some insight as to what the fans can expect of the show. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Nicko: "Eddie goes through this journey through all these different realms. The stage set starts off with a war theme, so we’re in a cathedral in ruins, then we go to the second realm with the cathedral in all its glory, then the third set is hell. … We’re old school, so we like the artwork, we’ve got lots of lovely drapes, fantastic fireworks. The problem is that we let Bruce (Dickinson) loose with a couple of flame throwers, so if I play a song a little too quick , guess what I get? It’s like toasting a marshmallow, mate!"

To satisfy fan demand, following a sold-out show in Brooklyn on Friday July 26th, Iron Maiden have now confirmed a second night at Barclays Center on Saturday, July 27th on their Legacy Of The Beast tour. This latest date completes the final tour routing for Maiden in North America and no further shows will be added. Additionally the band will play a third night at the 22, 000 capacity Mexico City Sports Palace on Friday, September 27th - tickets for the first two shows having already sold out.

The band’s triumphant first leg of the tour opened in Europe last year to outstanding critical acclaim, not just by over three quarters of a million fans who came to see the show but right across national press and rock media.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson comments: “We’re excited to return to North America and unveil the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe last year. The production is based on our mobile game The Legacy Of The Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through unique Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of time into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during “Aces High,” tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Steve Harris, bassist and founding member adds: “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like 'Flight Of Icarus', 'Sign Of The Cross' and 'The Clansman' with songs we know the fans want to hear like 'The Trooper', '2 Minutes To Midnight', 'The Number Of The Beast', 'Fear Of The Dark', 'Run To The Hills', 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody in North America again!”

Maiden’s 2019 North, South and Central America tour comprises 41 shows in six countries, which, combined with their 2018 European dates means that by the end of this tour, the band will have taken the Legacy Of The Beast show to over one and three quarters of a million fans around the globe. Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list were inspired by Maiden’s free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms here.

