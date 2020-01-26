IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Talks New British Drum Company Signature Kit, Passing Of NEIL PEART In New Video Interview

BackstageAxxess' Gus Griesinger caught up with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain at the British Drum Company booth during the NAMM 2020 trade show in Anaheim, CA on January 18th. He offered a detailed look at his new signature Icarus drum kit, commented on the passing of Rush drum legend Neil Peart, and shut down any rumours of a new Maiden album surfacing in the near future.

McBrain previously spoke out about the passing of Neil Peart, calling the Rush drummer, "a true diplomat for the instrument, a wonderful human being, and a phenomenal player". The Iron Maiden drummer made the comments while talking to eonmusic at the NAMM Show in Ahaheim, California, on Friday, January 17.

Peart, who passed away on January 7 after a three year battle with brain cancer, was recalled fondly by Nicko, who spoke of the one time the pair met.

"I only met Neil once, at a show way way back in the late '80s", revealed McBrain. "We were playing in the same city - I think it was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, somewhere like that. They were doing a show, and we went to their show, got to meet them, and I got to sit and talk with Neil."

He continued; "[he was] a wonderful, articulated man. He was quiet, he was very reserved, but when you sat down with him, my impression of him was of a very articulated, very educated kind, and I liked him very much. And I loved his playing."

Read more at eonmusic.