IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN, TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK To Host Performance Clinics At Canada's CosmoFEST 2019

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick will host performance clinics in The Cosmopolitan Music Hall as part of Cosmo MusicFEST & Expo (CosmoFEST), taking place Saturday, June 1 in Richmond Hill, Ontario (Canada).

Also hosting clinics are drum legend Simon Phillips, drummer Omar Hakim (David Bowie, Journey), guitarist Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Kip Winger), and fusion guitarist Andy Wood.

The event will also include live performances from Sloan, Finger Eleven, Chilliwack, Terra Lightfoot, and Cosmo Soul Express Band.

Cosmo MusicFEST & Expo (CosmoFEST) is Canada’s premier musical instrument & gear exhibition and celebration of live music. An all­-ages free event, CosmoFEST 2018 saw a record-breaking 14,000 pre-registration attendees. Hosted on Cosmo Music’s 4 acre property and 56,000 sq ft facility in Richmond Hill, CosmoFEST is more than a typical music festival. It is unique and not seen anywhere near this scale within Canada - artists, experts, master builders, and leaders come from across the world to connect directly with fans. Areas include outdoor Main Stage, indoor Cosmopolitan Music Hall, instrument and gear EXPO, retail store, Kidz Zone, Community Zone, Food Trucks, and Beer Garden.

