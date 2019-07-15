IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN - The Setlist, Final Part; Video

Ahead of Iron Maiden's 2019 shows, drummer Nicko McBrain is taking us through the Legacy Of The Beast setlist in his own inimitable style. The final part is now available. Watch seven segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6

Part 7

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beat Tour 2019 lands at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, July 18. Find the band's live itinerary and ticket links here.