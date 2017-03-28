IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN Unveils Paiste Treasures Signature Cymbals (Video)

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has unveiled his signature Treasures cymbals from Paiste via Drummerszone. The clips below were shot at NAMM 2017 in Anaheim, CA back in January.

Iron Maiden are celebrating their Yorkshire homecoming with unique tour artwork which really does raise the roof at Sheffield Arena, reports Wakefield Express.

It features their giant zombie mascot - Eddie the Head - smashing through the building, tearing out its beating heart in one hand while pulling away part of the building in the other. And as heavy metal fans of the band cheer with crazy excitement outside, one man strikes a pose from Sheffield movie classic The Fully Monty while a brass band play in reference to South Yorkshire film Brassed Off.

A video trailer for Iron Maiden’s May 10th show at Sheffield Arena can be seen below: