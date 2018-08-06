IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN Uploads New Video From Manchester's Drum One Store

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain recently filmed a new video clip at his drum store, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One.

Located in Manchester, the retail capital of the North of England on the Trafford Park business estate, the store features Planet Paiste, the UK’s largest dedicated Paiste show space and the Sonorsphere where customers will find the biggest selection of Sonor products in the country. All major drum and percussion brands are stocked.

Visit the store's official website here.

Nicko McBrain’s Drum One Limited

Astra Business Park

Guinness Road

Trafford Park

Manchester

England

M17 1SQ