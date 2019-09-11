IRON MAIDEN - Entire Video Of 2018's An Evening With NICKO McBRAIN Available

Following is an update from Drummerzone.com, who have posted the full video of An Evening With Nicko McBrain from last year:

"An evening with Nicko McBrain behind the drums is always special. But when you put him together with British comedian and pub-landlord Al Murray you are guaranteed a unique and incredibly fun evening. Here is one hour and fifteen minutes with drum solos, jokes, a little guest drummer and spectacular stories filled with McBrainiacs from the icon himself, Nicko McBrain."

The complete rundown of the interview can be found here.

On August 18th, Nicko McBrain joined tribute band Iron Tribe on stage at the Hard Rock Café for two songs. Video of the performance is available below.

Iron Tribe posted the following message after the gig:

"We had an epic night playing the Night Before Maiden show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville on Aug 18, 2019. Special guests in attendance included Steve Harris of Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest. And Nicko McBrain got up and played some songs with Iron Tribe! What an epic night.

We are honored that Iron Maiden came to our show beyond words. Steve Harris stayed for our entire show. Thank you to everybody who came out. We exceeded capacity at the Hard Rock with 390 people in attendance. I hope all of you that were waiting to get in got to come in eventually. We love you all and you all rock! You shared our greatest night as a band with us."