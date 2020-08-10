IRON MAIDEN - "Every Album, Every Song" Book Available This Month

Sonicbond Publishing has set August 28 as the release date for Steve Pilkington's new book, Iron Maiden: Every Album, Every Song. Pre-order now via BurningShed.com.

Sonicbond’s On Track series offers a song by song analysis of the work of major rock bands. This book lifts the lid on every single track recorded by Iron Maiden, album by album, from the punk-ish debut with original vocalist Paul DiAnno, via the glory years fronted by Bruce Dickinson, to the sprawling double-disc epic Book Of Souls. Also covered are the now almost forgotten albums with vocalist Blaze Bayley.

Steve Pilkington provides both an informative companion for the die-hard fan and a perfect road-map for the more casual listener to follow. From "Prowler" to "Empire Of The Clouds", through each and every lineup change, this is every Number recorded by The Beast - the ultimate recording history of Iron Maiden.

Steve Pilkington is a music journalist, editor and broadcaster. He was Editor in Chief for the Classic Rock Society Magazine Rock Society and contributes to other publications such as Prog as well as running the classic rock website Velvet Thunder. Before taking on this work full-time, he spent years writing for fanzines and an Internet music review site on a part-time basis. He has recently published Deep Purple and Rainbow On Track and The Rolling Stones On Track, both for Sonicbond and has written the official biography of legendary guitarist Gordon Giltrap. He lives in Wigan, Lancashire, UK.