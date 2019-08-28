IRON MAIDEN Fan Club Meetup And Trooper Party To Be Held Before Calgary Show On Saturday
August 28, 2019, 43 minutes ago
British metal legends Iron Maiden are currently on their way to Western Canada and play the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday, August 31st. Put on your drinking cap because prior to the band hitting the stage, the Revival Brewcade will be holding an Iron Maiden Fan Club Meetup from 2 PM – 8 PM that is officially supported by Trooper Beer and BraveWords.
What: Iron Maiden Fan Club Meetup
When: Saturday, August 31st
Time: 2 PM – 8 PM
Where: Revival Brewcade (1217B 9 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta - T2G 0S9)
For more info visit the event page on and Trooper beer here!