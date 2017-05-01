IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video From Frankfurt Show Posted

On April 28th, Iron Maiden performed in at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"If Eternity Should Fail"

"Speed Of Light"

"Wrathchild"

"Children Of The Damned"

"Death Or Glory"

"The Red And The Black"

"The Trooper"

"Powerslave"

"The Great Unknown"

"The Book Of Souls"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Blood Brothers"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls Tour will continue into Germany, UK and Ireland, finishing with two sold-out shows at London’s 02 arena on May 27th and 28th.

The band then flies to the US for an extensive series of arena and amphitheatre shows including dates in Canada, ending with two nights in Brooklyn, New York on July 21st and 22nd.

Most shows are already sold-out. Go to ironmaiden.com/tours for dates availability.