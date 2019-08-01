IRON MAIDEN - Fan-Filmed Video From Philadelphia Show Posted

On July 30th, Iron Maiden performed at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Clansman"

"The Trooper"

"Revelations"

"For The Greater Good Of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Hallowed Be They Name"

"Run To The Hills"

British metal legends Iron Maiden are performing not just one, but TWO shows at the Budweiser stage in Toronto on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th. Put on your drinking cap because prior to the band hitting the stage, Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer and BraveWords are hosting pre-party bashes at the Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar in downtown Toronto from 4Pm to 7PM on both days!

Get there early because there will be lots of prizes and Trooper swag!

What: Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Pre-Party

When: Friday, August 9th + Saturday, August 10th

Time: 4Pm to 7PM

Where: Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar (542 Queen St. West downtown Toronto)

For more info visit the event page on Facebook and Trooper beer here!