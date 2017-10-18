IRON MAIDEN Fan Sues Promoter Over Burns From Bonfire At California Concert

The San Bernardino Sun is reporting that promoter Live Nation was sued Tuesday (October 17th) in Los Angeles by a man who says he was severely burned by flames from a bonfire started by other fans during an Iron Maiden concert at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.

Mario Esteban Barron’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also names as defendants Pavilion Partners GP, Staff Pro Inc. and Contemporary Services Corp. He is seeking unspecified damages.

A Live Nation representative could not be immediately reached for comment on the suit. It alleges the plaintiff “is aware of multiple incidents of guests being severely burned at the subject premises spanning decades.”

Barron was at the July 1st concert with his family when he and one of his relatives decided to explore the grounds and came upon a mosh pit that had been formed around a bonfire, the suit states.

“Attempting to walk around the mosh pit, plaintiff was knocked into the flames by the mosh pit,” according to his complaint.

