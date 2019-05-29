IRON MAIDEN Files $2 Million Trademark Lawsuit Over Ion Maiden Video Game

Iron Maiden’s holding company has filed a $2 million trademark infringement lawsuit against a video game developer behind the Duke Nukem game that is selling another game called Ion Maiden, reports The Daily Beast. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims entertainment company 3D Realms is conducting “incredibly blatant” trademark infringement—which could lead to “confusion among consumers.”

“Defendant’s Ion Maiden name is nearly identical to the Iron Maiden trademark in appearance, sound and overall commercial impression. Defendant also uses the Ion Maiden name to sell merchandise including shirts and mouse pads,” the lawsuit claims, noting that Iron Maiden has also sold computer games in the past. The holding company alleges that 3D Realms engaged in federal trademark infringement and unfair competition, among other charges, for their “virtually identical imitation” of the band’s trademark. In addition to the $2 million, the suit also demands the company stop using “confusingly similar” products and relinquish their ownership of ionmaiden.com.

"As we prepare for the 2019 tour, the Killer Krew are really looking forward to working with Eddie again...," reads a short message from Iron Maiden. Watch the video below:

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beat Tour 2019 lands at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, July 18. Find the band's live itinerary and ticket links here.