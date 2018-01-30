IRON MAIDEN Files Claim Against Online Counterfeiters

Trademarks & Brands Online is reporting that Iron Maiden have taken on internet counterfeiters, accusing them of infringing the ‘Iron Maiden’ trademarks. The claim was filed on Tuesday, January 23rd at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

Iron Maiden said that the online counterfeiters are trading on the band’s reputation and goodwill, and infringing on various US trademarks including the name ‘Iron Maiden’. “Consumers have come to expect the highest quality from plaintiff’s products provided under the ‘Iron Maiden’ trademarks.”

Iron Maiden sell band merchandise through their online shop. The band said that since the initial launch of the branded products, the band have continuously marketed and promoted the trademarks. According to Iron Maiden, the internet stores are designed to appear to be authorized online retailers selling genuine Iron Maiden products.

