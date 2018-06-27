IRON MAIDEN - Former Singer DENNIS WILLCOCK Sues Band Over Songwriting Credit

Iron Maiden are being sued for more than £2 million for allegedly stealing some of their biggest-selling songs, reports The Sun.

A High Court writ says the metal band ripped off lyrics in six tracks. Former Iron Maiden singer Dennis Willcock says he wrote five and musician Terry Wilson-Slesser claims his lyrics for 70s group Beckett were used on a sixth.

The songs Willcock claims to have written are "Prowler", "Charlotte The Harlot", "Phantom Of The Opera", "Iron Maiden" and "Prodigal Son" which were released by the group on their first two records 1980 - 81. Wilson-Slesser says he co-wrote lyrics to a 1974 song called "A Rainbow's Gold" lifted by Maiden for their 1982 anthem "Hallowed Be Thy Name".

Named defendants are Maiden’s chief songwriter and bass player Steve Harris, guitarist Dave Murray and their publishing company Imagem.

