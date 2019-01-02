IRON MAIDEN - Four Out Of Five Original Members Unite For First Time In Over Four Decades; Photo

Four of the five original members of Iron Maiden got together for the first time in over four decades recently. Pictured in the photo below are founding/current bassist Steve Harris, along with singer Paul Mario Day and guitarists Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance. Drummer Ron "Rebel" Matthews was not on hand for the photo.

Says Paul Mario Day: "The gang almost all together since 1976, or there abouts. I cannot begin to tell you how good it feels. Tonight will burned in my memory for life. I may say more later after I process this evening."