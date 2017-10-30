IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON - “I Loathe The Cult Of Celebrity… It’s Gone Out Of Control”

“I was not going to betray the confidences of people whose book it was not,” Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson tells the San Francisco Chronicle in regards to his new autobiography, What Does This Button Do?. “This is not me unburdening myself and having therapy by writing a book. I’ve always been private. I loathe the cult of celebrity. It’s gone out of control.”

In regards to heavy metal’s enduring appeal, having been superseded by rap and country music, Bruce says: “I can speak about what Iron Maiden’s enduring appeal is: We exist in our own world. Our fan base is a little bit like plywood. It’s formed of lots of layers of different age groups. Every layer sticks to the layer underneath it and doesn’t detach. People come to a show expecting to see people of my age, and they get a whole bunch of kids between 15 and 28. I don’t want to go onstage and look out at a bunch of crumblies my age. People of my age go along to shows, but you never see them in the mosh pit - mainly they’re standing by the toilet, waiting to get their prostate problem solved. We like seeing rabid kids leaping around. That’s what makes our hearts pump onstage. Our music is still fierce. It’s still in-your-face.”

