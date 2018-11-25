IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON On Supporting Brexit - "It Will Ultimately Enable Us To Be More Flexible, And I Think That People In Europe Will Get An Advantage From That"

Speaking with France-based L'Obs, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson opened up on his decision to support Brexit, the UK's controversial plan to leave the European Union planned for March 2019. Brexit was given the go-ahead in a vote in favour 52% to 48%.

Dickinson: "There's a lot of nonsense and scare stories being made up by… both sides, actually, which I think is pretty immature. I believe it will ultimately enable us to be more flexible, and I think that people in Europe will get an advantage from that. What you have at the moment is effectively the European Union obviously not doing a very good job satisfying the democracies of Europe. A lot of people - not just Brexit, but all kinds of other people, whether it's the Italians or the Greeks or the Hungarians or the Catalans, or whoever it is - are all having big populist movements. It's because their needs, their democractic needs, are not being addressed by Brussels. The right people to address the needs is the democratically elected leaders."

On November 5th, Dickinson held a book signing for his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, at FNAC Champs Elysées in Paris, France. Video from the session is available below.

Ahead of his October 16th spoken word tour date in support What Does This Button Do?, the Iron Maiden frontman made an appearance on the TV show, The Project, to talk about the tour. Watch the video below.

Says Bruce: "The show I do, basically, it's a one-man show. It morphed out of being initially promo for the book. The publisher said, 'We're gonna rent a little theater and you just do some readings,' and I thought, 'Well, that's kind of dull, really.'

"So, years ago, when I was an undergraduate in college, my then-girlfriend persuaded me to go and see a one-man show by a guy called Quentin Crisp. So I had to be dragged along: 'Oh, who is this guy?' Anyway, it was absolutely brilliant. And one of the things he did, in the second half, was he took cue cards from the audience who wrote questions down, and he basically came and did almost like an improv thing where he answered the questions. So I thought that would be nice to do.

"So I sort of constructed this show, as it were, and just winged it. And it was so good, they asked me back to do the Edinburgh Festival. And then the next thing after that was I've ended up doing a bunch of them in Scandinavia, and I'm now doing Israel and Greece and more shows in Scandinavia and everything else. So, all of a sudden, I've got myself this little extra gig."

Bruce also discusses the Iron Maiden audience, revealing, "Unlike some bands, we actually like our audience, and so, whatever we do, we take it seriously, but at the same time, we don't take ourselves that seriously. That's the fine balance that you've got to have."