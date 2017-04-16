IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Pays Cardiff Aviation Staff Late Wages Out Of His Own Pocket

Wales Online is reporting that Bruce Dickinson, frontman for Iron Maiden, has said that he will "personally pay staff at the aviation company he chairs half the overdue wages they are owed."

Around 100 staff at Cardiff Aviation have been owed their wages for two weeks. The company says the late payment is due to funds owed to it not being cleared in time.

Dickinson: "Unfortunately, monies due to Cardiff Aviation will not have cleared in time for our maintenance, repair and overhaul staff to be paid in full before the holiday weekend. I have therefore decided to personally pay 50 per cent of wages owed, in advance of Easter. I, and the wider management team, truly regret this situation, and appreciate the impact it will have on our team. We expressed our apologies to staff during a briefing earlier today, and reaffirmed our commitment to address the shortfall as soon as possible."

Wales Online recently caught up with Dickinson and he compared piloting a plane to playing live in front of a crowd.

“The satisfaction flying airplanes is getting the job done, but the satisfaction with playing live is external, looking out at all the people looking at you. With an airliner it’s all internal, if you’ve got passengers nobody goes, wow wasn’t that great, they’re thinking about the rest of their day. Your job as an airline pilot is to deliver them safely and be invisible.

“That’s quite nice for me because it’s completely the opposite to what I do when I sing.”

