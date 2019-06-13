IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON's Spoken Word Tour Hits Malta; Video
June 13, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour to Sir Temi Zammit Hall (University Of Malta) in Msida, Mata last week. Video from the event can be seen below:
New European dates for the What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour are listed below.
October
26 - Lisinski - Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Vienna Stadhalle F - Vienna, Austria
November
2 - Congress Centre - Budapest, Hungary
4 - Pallas Theatre - Athens, Greece
13 - Madetoja Hall - Oulu, Finland
29 - Cartuja Centre - Seville, Spain
December
1 - Hotel Catalonia - Barcelona, Spain
7 - Teatro Principal - Alicante, Spain
8 - Alua Magna - Lisbon, Portugal
13 - National Stadium - Dublin, Ireland
Get tickets here, and watch a trailer below: