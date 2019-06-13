IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON's Spoken Word Tour Hits Malta; Video

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour to Sir Temi Zammit Hall (University Of Malta) in Msida, Mata last week. Video from the event can be seen below:

New European dates for the What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour are listed below.

October

26 - Lisinski - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Vienna Stadhalle F - Vienna, Austria

November

2 - Congress Centre - Budapest, Hungary

4 - Pallas Theatre - Athens, Greece

13 - Madetoja Hall - Oulu, Finland

29 - Cartuja Centre - Seville, Spain

December

1 - Hotel Catalonia - Barcelona, Spain

7 - Teatro Principal - Alicante, Spain

8 - Alua Magna - Lisbon, Portugal

13 - National Stadium - Dublin, Ireland

Get tickets here, and watch a trailer below: