IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON - "STEVE HARRIS And I Have Such Different Personalities, But We Have Many Moments When We're So Close; It's Really Special"

Metal Hammer recently picked Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson's brain, and following is an excerpt from the treasure hunt.

Dickinson on:

Iron Maiden:

“How have we maintained our relationships in Iron Maiden? We take the piss all the time. We’ve been down a long, long road together. Steve (Harris / bass) and I have such different personalities, but we have many moments when we’re so close, it’s really special. It’s Team Iron Maiden. It’s a bit like a football team but it’s so much more than that. It’s more than a job, because I wouldn’t put my body through what it goes through for a job.”

Stage clothes:

“I don’t take back any of my fashion statements however awful. I never regret anything because it’s all part of life’s rich tapestry. And in any case you can always hold it up to scare your children later.”

Being diagnosed with cancer:

“I’d wondered how they tell you about cancer. Is it over tea and biscuits? But the oncologist just said, 'Well, I have a letter here that says you have head and neck cancer.' So that’s how they do it: straight between the eyes. I appreciate that. I was told I had a golf ball-sized tumour on my tongue, and another in my lymph node. But the oncologist also said: 'You’re an excellent candidate for a complete cure.' He told me, 'I’ll get rid of this for you and it won’t come back.' I didn’t see the point in being fearful. I asked the doc: 'Assuming I get rid of this, how long before I’m back to normal?' He said about a year. I said, 'I’ll beat that.'"

On April 14, 2020, MaidenCroatia.com celebrated 40 years since the release of Iron Maiden’s first album. To mark this occasion, they announce an exclusive new book, "Iron Maiden", the final book of the trilogy that began with the black leather edition of "Number Of The Beast" and continued with the red leather edition of "Killers".

"Iron Maiden" will be bound in brown leather with gold print and a wax seal to close out the ‘early days’ trilogy. Every purchase of this special leather edition comes with a old school "40th Anniversary" sew-on patch. If you buy both the leather and "Running Free" editions, you’ll get a third book as a gift.

This time, the focus is on "Phantom Of The Opera" and this book will be amazing! The covers you see here are computer-generated 3D visuals and you won’t feel the true magnificence or see the tiny details and hints that give the leather edition a new dimension - until you hold it in your hands.

The Leather editions of these books will never be reprinted. Strictly limited for the first 100 fans.

"Phantom Of The Opera" package: (102 Euros)

- ‘Brown leather’ edition, 40th anniversary book, sealed with golden wax seal

- ‘Running Free’ edition (You can customize cover page with your name on the graffiti wall)

- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ full size book (as additional free gift)

- 40th anniversary unique sew-on patch (as additional free gift)

- Tracked shipping in custom made box is included in this price

Image of the Special 40th Anniversary Patch will be uploaded soon.