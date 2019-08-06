IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Takes Flight In Avro Lancaster At Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum; Video

The last time Iron Maiden were in Toronto, frontman Bruce Dickinson made a detour to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Ahead of the band's Toronto dates this weekend, Iron Maiden have shared the new video below, stating; "Here's what Bruce got up to last time we were in Toronto..."

Iron Maiden are performing not just one, but TWO shows at the Budweiser stage in Toronto on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10. Put on your drinking cap because prior to the band hitting the stage, Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer and BraveWords are hosting pre-party bashes at the Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar in downtown Toronto from 4 PM to 7 PM on both days!

Get there early because there will be lots of prizes and Trooper swag!

What: Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Pre-Party

When: Friday, August 9 + Saturday, August 10

Time: 4 PM to 7 PM

Where: Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar (542 Queen St. West downtown Toronto)

For more info visit the event page on Facebook and Trooper beer here!