IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Talks Warm-Up Techniques And Live Performances - "It's Quite A Tough Set To Sing" (Video)

On October 27th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson appeared at the Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria in support of his book, What Does This Button Do?. In the clip below, he talks about warm-up techniques for his voice before a show and singing the beginning of "Revelations".

Dickinson: "We start off with some pretty high songs, and stuff like that, and then it calms down a bit, and then it gets super difficult at the end, where you get 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and 'Run To The Hills' and things like that. So it's quite a tough set to sing. We do all of our songs in the original key. We don't detune, like some other people do. I suppose if one day we have to, we have to, but we don't have to do it now, and I think the songs sound better as a result of it. They're meant to be played in that key."

Iron Maiden have wrapped up the second leg of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour '19, and have issued a video, thanking their fans and crew. Watch below: