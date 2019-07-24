IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH On Legacy Of The Beast Tour - "Playing A Guitar Solo With A Spitfire Hanging Over Your Head Is Quite Fun"

Ahead of Iron Maiden's shows at Brooklyn, NY's Barclays Center this weekend (July 26, 27), guitarist Adrian Smith spoke to New York Post about the band's areer-spanning 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour.

“It’s great fun. It’s probably the biggest production we’ve ever had,” Smith, 62, tells The Post. “We have all the props; it’s all linked up to the ‘Legacy’ video game. But as far as playing goes, you’re onstage concentrating on the music. Ironically, you don’t get to see the production, really, but the audience does. But playing a guitar solo with a Spitfire hanging over your head is quite fun.”

Read more at New York Post.

Iron Maiden kicked off their 2019 Legacy Of The Beast tour on July 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. "We're back on the road!," said the band, introducing this official tour launch video:

The tour lands in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live tonight, July 24. Find the band's complete live itinerary and ticket links here.