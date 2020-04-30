IRON MAIDEN - Hand Crafted Porcelain Statue Inspired By China Leg Of The Book Of Souls 2016 World Tour Available

XM Studios has issued a 1:4 scale Iron Maiden statue - hand crafted and hand painted - inspired by the China leg of the band's The Book Of Souls 2016 world tour. It is available here.

Following is the product description:

XM Studios is excited to present our first collaborative project with Divine. As one of the most influential bands that helped to shape the 80s Heavy Metal music scene and with a career spanning four decades and over 100 million records sold, Iron Maiden needs no introduction. We are proud to present this unique 1:4 scale statue which is inspired by The Book of Souls World Tour 2016 artwork created for their Beijing and Shanghai leg.

As most of XM’s licenses and products reside in the entertainment and pop culture realm, we are excited to also have the chance to delve into the area of iconic music properties. Immortalized in amazingly detailed Cold Cast Porcelain, Iron Maiden fans we hope you love this piece, even for collectors who are not familiar with Iron Maiden, there is no doubt that this artwork will look badass in your collection.

About Divine: Divine is a labor of love born from a lifelong obsession of heavy metal, comic books and pop culture. Divine seeks to deliver the most iconic characters in statue form, bringing the horrors and the beauties of each and every character to life in glorious detail never seen before.



Eddie X The Chinese Dragon: 2016 The Book Of Souls World Tour Premium Collectibles statue features:

- A dynamic statue featuring Eddie the head on a fierce dragon

- Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

- Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish

- ES: Made-to-order capped at 666







