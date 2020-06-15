IRON MAIDEN Headlines Download TV Virtual Event; Video Streaming

Download Festival 2020 was set to return to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park this month, until organizers announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival would no longer be taking place this year.

A message stated: "We might not be able to gather at the hallowed grounds of Donington this June, but we’ll be rocking out in our living rooms, bedrooms and back gardens with the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down and loads more! Pitch your tents, roll out your sleeping bags, and get ready for a weekend of music, special interviews, unseen performances, and exclusive footage, all broadcast live to your home from June 12 - 14."

Available below is 90% of the Iron Maiden material streamed live this past Saturday via the Download TV event. Two songs had to be removed due to copyright issues.

The original video broadcasted was as follows:

"The Clairvoyant" (Monsters of Rock, Donington 1988) – Not included here due to copyright issues

"The Reincarnation of Benjamin Breeg" (Download Festival 2007)

"Aces High" (Mexico 2019 – Some images of Rock in Rio 2019)

"Phantom of The Opera" (Download Festival 2013)

"The Trooper" (Download Festival 2013)

"Children of The Damned" (Download Festival 2016)

"Iron Maiden" (Download Festival 2007)

"Fear of The Dark" (Download Festival 2013)

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" (Download Festival 2007)

"Blood Brothers" (Download Festival 2016) – Not included here due to copyright issues