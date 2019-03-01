IRON MAIDEN Homage Comics Coming From Valiant Entertainment And A SOUND OF THUNDER

Comics publisher Valiant Entertainment and metal band A Sound Of Thunder are teaming up to offer collectible comics paying homage to classic Iron Maiden cover art. The special editions of Valiant’s upcoming Punk Mambo comics feature exclusive cover artwork by Trav Hart paying homage to the classic album cover of Maiden’s 1980 single “Sanctuary” by artist Derek Riggs.

Punk Mambo #1 Iron Maiden Homage Variants will be available in two limited editions:

- Black-and-White Variant (Limited Edition of 100)

- Full-Color Variant (Limited Edition of 300)

Both versions are available exclusively through A Sound of Thunder’s current Kickstarter campaign for their first live concert film entitled Live From The Deadside. Visit the campaign here.

In addition, fans who pre-order all five issues of the Punk Mambo series at their local comic shop by April 1st will receive a special code to download a digital file of A Sound of Thunder’s “Punk Mambo” track for free. The code will appear in the Punk Mambo #1 Pre-Order Edition variant issue. Find the comic shop nearest you, here.

From celebrated writer Cullen Bunn (Venom) and badass artist Adam Gorham (Black Panther) comes the hilariously horrifying Punk Mambo, about a hard-living voodoo priestess who grew up in London, relocates to the Bayou, and becomes a mystical mercenary for hire. In her first-ever solo comic book series, Punk Mambo investigates a series of abductions in the New Orleans Gutter Punk scene, stumbling upon a deadlier mystery that takes her to the haunted shores of Haiti. Punk Mambo #1 debuts in comic shops from Valiant Entertainment on Wednesday, April 24th with covers by Dan Brereton (Nocturnals), Zu Orzu (X-O Manowar), Cris Delara (Aspen Visions: Fathom: Spinning Our Fate), and interior artist Gorham.