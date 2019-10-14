IRON MAIDEN Honored As Visitors Of The Nation By Congress In Argentina

Iron Maiden were invited to attend the Congress of the Argentine Nation located in Buenos Aires this week, prior to their sold-out concert at the Velez Sarsfield Stadium, to be formally honored as Visitors Of The Nation and Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, a highly prestigious distinction granted to an international artist for the first time. The ceremony took place at the Salon De Los Pasos Perdidos on Friday, October 11, where the band were presented with plaques.

The motion was proposed and passed by the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentinian Congress earlier this year in recognition of the cultural and musical influence of the band and their music on the people of Argentina. The band has sold over a million records there to date and have been bringing their live shows to Buenos Aires since 1992’s Fear Of The Dark playing to tens of thousands of fans at every concert. 2019 will be their 11th visit to the country.

Zac Brown Band moves into the #1 slot on Pollstar's Live75 chart after ranking second in the two most recent issues based on a sold ticket average of 16,026 from five shows on The Owl Tour that debuted earlier this year.

Iron Maiden is this week’s "Noise Maker", landing at #3 for their Legacy of the Beast tour. And in the #2 position, Scorpions!

