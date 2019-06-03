IRON MAIDEN - Issue #1 Of Legacy Of The Beast Comic Book (Vol. 2) Available

Iron Maiden have announced that Issue #1 of the Legacy Of The Beast comic (Vol. 2) is out now. Go to this location to order.

Wizard Promotions are among the nominees for Germany's Live Entertainment Awards (PRG LEA), for Iron Maiden’s Legacy OF The Beast tour.

IQ Magazine reports that the 14th PRG Live Entertainment Awards (LEA) take place on April 1st April in Frankfurt, recognizing the best in the German live music industry across 15 categories. The annual awards celebrate concert and show organizers, managers, agents and theatre operators in German-speaking countries.

In the stadium tour of the year category, Wizard Promotions are up for Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast tour, whereas Ed Sheeran’s ÷ concert tour has earned last year’s winner FKP Scorpio a nomination. Kikis Kleiner Tourneeservice (KKT) agency is the final nominee, for the Laune der Natour tour by Düsseldorf punk-rock group Die Toten Hosen.

Iron Maiden return to the road in July. Maiden’s 2019 North, South and Central America tour comprises 41 shows in six countries, which, combined with their 2018 European dates means that by the end of this tour, the band will have taken the Legacy Of The Beast show to over one and three quarters of a million fans around the globe. Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age.

