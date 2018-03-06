IRON MAIDEN - Jaguar’s ‘Greatest Hits’ XJ6 Created For Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN; Photo Gallery

The danger of picking up a classic example of your favourite car is that someone else will have owned it before you, and it’s unlikely to be just right, reports AutoTrader's Tom Webster.

Jaguar Classic has helped Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain get around this by creating his ideal car: a 1984 XJ6 that has been dubbed the ‘Greatest Hits’ model.

Appropriately, given Nicko has lived his life at the heart of one of the biggest and greatest heavy metal bands in the world, the car features several music-inspired touches, including a bespoke stereo with guitar amplifier-inspired control knobs created from aluminium.

But there is much more that makes this car a unique creation. It features bespoke front and rear bumpers that have been integrated into the modified bodywork, flared and restyled wheel arches, unique sills and rear door pressings, uprated adjustable suspension, full LED headlights and improved sealing to reduce noise on the move.

