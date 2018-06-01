IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST Illustrator MARK WILKINSON Schedules Record Signing At John Peel Centre In Stowmarket, UK
The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket, UK will be transformed into a vinyl-lovers’ heaven this month, as the home of creative arts hosts a pop-up record shop, reports Bury Mercury.
Mark Wilkinson, who has designed record sleeves for the likes of Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Marillion, will be doing a signing at the event in Stowmarket from 4:30 PM on June 16th.
Wilkinson said: “I only met John Peel once, outside a gig for the Mothers Of Invention way back in the mists of time. A bunch of us were waiting in the queue to get in the venue and we plucked up the courage to talk to him. He was really friendly and approachable - just as you’d expect.
“I was delighted to be invited to display some of my artwork at the The John Peel Centre of Creative Arts in June.”
The pop-up shop will run from 1 - 8 PM on the day. The Vinyl Lounge, an opportunity to share and listen to records, starts at 7.30 PM, with a £3 charge for admission.