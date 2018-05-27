IRON MAIDEN Kick Off Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2018 With Resurrected Classics And BLAZE BAYLEY Era Songs; Behind-The-Scenes / Fan-Filmed Video Available

On May 26th, Iron Maiden kicked off their highly anticipated Legacy Of The Beast world tour at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, Estonia. As promised, the setlist contained a number of surprises including two songs from the Blaze Bayley era of the band - "The Clansman" and "Sign Of The Cross" - which have not been played live since the early 2000's, and several classics that haven't been played in over a decade.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare" (first live performance since September 2, 2005)

"2 Minutes to Midnight"

The Clansman" (first live performance since August 30, 2003)

"The Trooper

"Revelations

"For the Greater Good of God" (first live performance since June 24, 2007)

"The Wicker Man" (first live performance since August 6, 2011)

"Sign of the Cross" (first live performance since January 19, 2001)

"Flight of Icarus" (first live performance since September 17, 1986)

"Fear of the Dark"

"The Number of the Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Run to the Hills"

Go to this location for Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule.