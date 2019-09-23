IRON MAIDEN, KISS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN To Headline Download Festival 2020; DISTURBED, GOJIRA And Others Confirmed

The first acts have been confirmed for the Download Festival 2020, returning to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park, June 12 - 14.

Organizers: "Downloaders, the day is finally here - your first Download Festival 2020 lineup announcement is here! We couldn’t be more stoked to reveal that your headliners will be... KISS, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down!

"Not only that, but NINE more bands will also be coming to rock the hallowed grounds of Donington Park, including Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, and Disturbed! Download 2020 takes place on 12th-14th June and tickets are on sale now, so make sure you grab em!"

Other acts confirmed include Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry, and Of Mice & Men.

More info and tickets at downloadfestival.co.uk.