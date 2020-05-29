IRON MAIDEN, KISS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN To Headline Download TV Virtual Event; Video Trailer

Download Festival 2020 was set to return to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park, June 12 - 14, featuring headliners KISS, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down. Organizers recently announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will no longer be taking place this year.

They have since issued an update: "Get ready, Downloaders - the line up for THE virtual event of the summer is finally here! We might not be able to gather at the hallowed grounds of Donington this June, but we’ll be rocking out in our living rooms, bedrooms and back gardens with the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down and loads more! Pitch your tents, roll out your sleeping bags, and get ready for a weekend of music, special interviews, unseen performances, and exclusive footage, all broadcast live to your home from June 12 - 14.

Evening Shows: The Download TV weekend will be split into day and evening programming, with the evening bringing 2 to 3 hours of tailor-made shows featuring your favourite bands.

First up, headlining the Friday night is KISS, with a replay of standout moments from their huge 2015 headline set. Don your face paint and Rock And Roll All Night!

On Saturday night, the mighty Iron Maiden will be bringing us something very special. With nostalgic performances, Legacy Of The Beast snippets, as well as something just for Download TV, this is one show you do not want to miss.

Closing the Sunday night will be System Of A Down, taking us on a journey through their history at Download Festival. Expect footage from their performances in 2005, 2011 and 2017, proving why they’re one of the best metal bands in history.

And that’s not all - we’ve got bands by the bucketload! Other performances across the weekend, broadcast exclusively via YouTube, will include: Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Blues Pills, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Funeral For A Friend, Volbeat, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup, and many more (including some special guests)! You can see the full list down below.

Plus Even More Content: During the day, we’ll be celebrating the spirit of Download with a whole host of interactive content and activities you can join in with! Prepare for tutorials, artist Q&As, special live performances, mindfulness sessions, and lots more.

We hope you’re working up an appetite, as we’ll also have cookalongs with Masterchef’s Simon Wood, vegan superstars BOSH, and the hilarious Nat’s What I Reckon from YouTube. Plus, we’ll be sharing content that YOU have created, so make sure you tag all your pics and vids with #downloadtv.

Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel, and we encourage you to send in pics and videos of your festival set up via our socials! Put your tents up, wear your Download merch, or even dress up as your favourite hero or band member - we know you’ll make the weekend rock!

Download Dog reminds you to stay safe: practice safe social distancing and follow government guidelines. We’ll see you there!"

The full list of artists appearing in Download TV is as follows: KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Alestorm, Alter Bridge, Babymetal, Baroness, Black Futures, Black Veil Brides, Bowling For Soup, Bush, Creeper, Deftones, Disturbed, Employed To Serve, Fozzy, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Funeral For A Friend, Gojira, Holding Absence, Killswitch Engage, Korn, Lacuna Coil, Loathe, Mastodon, Milk Teeth, Motionless In White, NXT UK, Periphery, Poppy, Powerwolf, Skillet, Steel Panther, The Darkness, The Hara, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, The Wildhearts, Theory, Twin Temple, Volbeat, Wage War, Wayward Sons.