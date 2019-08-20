IRON MAIDEN Latex Masks Now Available

Backstreetmerch.com now have a range of Iron Maiden cover masks, available from multiple releases. Each of the masks are sculpted by Erich Lubatti and every detail of Eddie is captured within these amazing latex masks.

Currently available masks:

Piece Of Mind Eddie - This mask is based on the album cover of Iron Maiden's fourth studio release, Piece Of Mind. Order here.

Powerslave Cover Eddie - This mask is based on the album cover of Iron Maiden's fifth Studio release, Powerslave. Order here.

Powerslave Mummy Eddie - This mask is based on the album cover of Iron Maiden's fifth studio release, Powerslave. Order here.

Somewhere In Time Eddie - This mask is based on the artwork of Eddie from Iron Maiden's sixth studio album, Somewhere In Time. Order here.