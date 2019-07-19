IRON MAIDEN Launch North American Tour In Florida; Setlist Revealed, Video Streaming

Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of their career-spanning Legacy Of The Beast tour last night, Thursday, July 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The band performed the following setlist:

“Aces High”

“Where Eagles Dare”

“2 Minutes To Midnight”

“The Clansman”

“The Trooper"

“Revelations”

“For The Greater Good Of God”

“The Wicker Man”

“Sign Of The Cross”

“Flight Of Icarus”

“Fear Of The Dark”

“The Number Of The Beast”

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“The Evil That Men Do"

“Hallowed Be Thy Name”

“Run To The Hills”

Watch some fan-filmed video from the show below:

The tour lands in Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday night, July 20. Find the band's complete live itinerary and ticket links here.