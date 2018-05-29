IRON MAIDEN - Legacy Of The Beast Concert Footage From Finland

On May 28th, Iron Maiden played the second show on their Legacy Of The Beast Tour in Helsinki, Finland at The Hartwall Arena. The set list, which can be seen below, was the same as opening night (May 26th) in Tallinn, Estonia, containing a number of surprises including two songs from the Blaze Bayley era of the band - "The Clansman" and "Sign Of The Cross" - which had not been played live since the early 2000's, and several classics that haven't been played in over a decade.

Setlist:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes to Midnight"

The Clansman"

"The Trooper

"Revelations

"For the Greater Good of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign of the Cross"

"Flight of Icarus"

"Fear of the Dark"

"The Number of the Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Run to the Hills"

