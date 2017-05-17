IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast - First Look At The Eternals; Video

In the new video below, Llexi Leon, the Interactive Creative Director of Phantom Music Management, shows off some incredible new characters for the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of he Beast mobile game, and how you can earn them.

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is available on iOS and Android platforms. See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.