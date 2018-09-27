IRON MAIDEN - Legacy Of The Beast Summer 2018 Tour Earns More Than $27 Million US

Billboard's Boxscore is reporting that Iron Maiden's summer 2018 Legacy Of The Beast tour brought in more than $27 million US over 17 shows. The show with the highest earnings was at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 14th. The band played to a crowd of 48,689 and brought in $4,797,916 US on the night.

On September 11th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his spoke word tour in support of his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, to Folketeateret in Oslo, Norway. The coverage begins with Dickinson discussing his reasons for leaving the band in 1993. Check it out below.

Over the last couple of years, and throughout Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls World Tour, which covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016, Bruce has turned his unbridled creativity to writing his memoirs, longhand (in seven A4 notebooks no less).

In What Does This Button Do?, Bruce (a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life) shares, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections, including his thirty years with Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realising his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Bruce Dickinson is so much more than the frontman of one of the biggest bands on the planet. A rock icon, a true renaissance man, Bruce has been, and remains, a man of legend.

Bold, honest, intelligent and very entertaining, What Does This Button Do? is the long-awaited window into the life, heart and mind of one of our most adventurous and multifaceted sons. The global publication on October 19th will be accompanied with a commensurate international book tour. More details to come soon.