IRON MAIDEN Legacy Of The Beast-Themed Pinball Machine To Be Unveiled Soon

Stern Pinball have teased an Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast-themed pinball machine, set to be launched later this year. A video below features the Iron Maiden logo with the band's classic “Somewhere in Time” as the backing track.

Stern Pinball is the oldest and largest designer and manufacturer of arcade-quality pinball games on the planet and the Iron Maiden game will follow machines Stern created for Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC and more.